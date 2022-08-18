Kylene Hill, Livermore

What makes Livermore such a special place is its unique hometown community, the beautiful wine valley and the welcoming downtown area. As a millennial, resident, and native of Livermore, I trust that Mony Nop is the right person to continue progressing the town, while still embracing Livermore's rich history and culture. He is committed to strengthening the relationship between the residents and the city's leadership and seeing that, although presumably, most residents who engage in city council meetings represent a similar, older demographic, the city needs a leader who is in touch with the needs of all citizens.  With his personal story of immigrating as a child and working in the fields of the Central Valley to working his way to serve our community as a Livermore Police Officer, Mony has proved his commitment to serve our city and residents, while building up the community along the way.