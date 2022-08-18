What makes Livermore such a special place is its unique hometown community, the beautiful wine valley and the welcoming downtown area. As a millennial, resident, and native of Livermore, I trust that Mony Nop is the right person to continue progressing the town, while still embracing Livermore's rich history and culture. He is committed to strengthening the relationship between the residents and the city's leadership and seeing that, although presumably, most residents who engage in city council meetings represent a similar, older demographic, the city needs a leader who is in touch with the needs of all citizens. With his personal story of immigrating as a child and working in the fields of the Central Valley to working his way to serve our community as a Livermore Police Officer, Mony has proved his commitment to serve our city and residents, while building up the community along the way.
Mony acknowledges the charm of downtown and the areas, such as Stockmen's Park and Carnegie Park, where people have gathered for all types of events from the Livermore Street Fest to the weekly farmer's market. He supports keeping these current green spaces that allow for the regular foot traffic of downtown, as well as the larger, planned events, such as the Street Fest and farmer's markets, and is a supporter of the Eden Housing project outside of the immediate downtown area. Mony is also keen to address the growing number of unhoused people, while working with our neighboring cities of the Tri-Valley to obtain shared resources. He believes that the resources needed to support the unhoused of the Tri-Valley should not fall on the sole shoulders of our town as it does today, and that partnerships with our neighboring communities are necessary in order to build sustainable programs focused around rehabilitation and mental health support.
As residents look to vote this fall on the direction of Livermore, my hope is that we each can reflect on what makes Livermore special to us and envision the city we want to see for our future. Mony Nop, not only for his past service to the city, but his continued determination to build on and solve for where the community and the current issues are as of today, is why he has my vote for Livermore's next mayor.