Anthony Pangelinan, Livermore
Livermore mayoral candidate Mony Nop must explain his lack of support for local businesses.
For someone who claims to support local businesses and bring new ideas to the table, his campaign has not spent much, if any of its funds, locally. A quick look at his financial reports shows his website was designed by someone in San Jose and his yard signs were printed in San Leandro. Apparently, he has yet to report the cost for the mailer sent to every Livermore household a few weeks ago. No charge for printing or postage (usually around $10,000 -$15,000 based on Measure P statements) show up in his required FPPC filings. That's probably a violation. However, the printer's stamp on the mailer, Allied Printing 138, is a shop out of San Jose.
I am sure local Livermore businesses struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic would have appreciated his business.