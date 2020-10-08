Anthony Pangelinan, Livermore
Mr. Nop must explain his lack of support for local businesses by his campaign.
For someone who claims to support local businesses and bring new ideas to the table, his campaign has not spent much, if any, of their funds locally. Taking a quick look at his financial reports, his website was designed by someone in San Jose, his yard signs were printed in San Leandro, and he has yet to claim the cost for the mailer sent to every Livermore household a few weeks ago.
No charge for printing or postage (usually around $10,000 to $15,000 from looking at Measure P statements) show up in his required FPPC filings. That's probably a violation! The printer's stamp on the mailer, Allied Printing 138, is a shop out of San Jose. I am sure local Livermore businesses who are struggling to cope with the COVID pandemic would have appreciated his business.
Nop's spending, combined with a large portion of his campaign money coming from people who are either in the real estate business or are out of the area, makes you wonder what his priorities truly are. They don't appear to be focused on Livermore.