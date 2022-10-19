Kylene Hill, Livermore
The residents of Livermore have the opportunity right now to vote and have their voices heard regarding our direction as a community for the coming years. The current council has not represented the community, but rather a few select groups that benefit from the current administration. It feels that most people are not aware of city issues or even worse, are aware but feel their opinion does not matter to our city leaders. That is why change is needed in order for the residents of Livermore to be seen and heard, and is why I support Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos for city mayor, and District 1 and District 2 representatives respectively. Together, these individuals can be the change so many are looking for in our city, and bring honesty and transparency that the city council owes to the community. The residents of Livermore deserve the facts and the right to hold our leaders accountable, and these individuals who do NOT come from politics will serve to represent the true needs of the whole community.