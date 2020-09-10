Jim Berry, Livermore
There are two candidates running for mayor of Livermore in 2020, Mony Nop, a former Livermore police officer of 17 years, and current councilman and Vice Mayor Bob Woerner.
Woerner has two years left on his city council term. Therefore, if he is not elected mayor, he will remain on the city council. But if he is elected, Woerner will pick his replacement on the council, which will likely continue the status quo.
We are hearing that the city needs a mayor with the marketing experience to sell the city’s positive aspects and to bring in economic opportunities that will help Livermore continue to thrive in a post-pandemic world.
The fact that the city tore itself apart over the Measure P fight in March was due to the current city council and others. Both Nop and Woerner support moving forward as soon as possible with the downtown plan. But what we need now is someone with a vision to bring us together and look forward not back. I believe that would be best accomplished by electing Mony Nop. Please review both candidates’ online presence, engage them and make an informed decision.