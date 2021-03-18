Larry Gosselin, Livermore
The board of supervisors recently took an informed and bold step to enhance agriculture and open space resources in North Livermore with their approval of the Intersect Power Aramis Agrivoltaics Project.
They did so in response to the efforts of ranchers, farmers, wildlife agencies, and conservation leaders to develop a plan that was a checklist of Measure D Purposes. Enhancement of agriculture and open space uses was prepared for by Measure D, but not implemented due to the quagmire of local politics that calls for solutions elsewhere, but never here.
The Purpose of Measure D was expressed (more than) 20 years ago by the electorate of Alameda County. Those purposes were broad and defined by findings that called for a working landscape intended to support uses that could not occur in the urban areas yet were powerful enough to withstand the ‘juggernaut of urban sprawl.’ With the approval of the Aramis Agrivoltaics Project and the acceptance of the benefits of the Agricultural Management Plan (AMP), a checklist of Measure D objectives has been met.
So, let us consider that checklist, where we were, and where agrivoltaics has brought us:
Done – low-value, harmful grazing will be replaced by regenerative agriculture strategies that will sequester carbon, increase the agricultural production of the land, provide agricultural careers, and contribute to the local food scene.
Done – the AMP has been embraced by wildlife agencies to enhance habitat for species within the agrivoltaic arrays, as well as the setback corridors. In addition, the creeks are now available for conservation strategies to further enhance wildlife.
Done – another leg of trail system development from Doolan Preserve has been created.
Done - managed resource production, solar production, was found by Measure D to be an open space use that could occur in the area.
Done - scenic view-shed protection. Agricultural systems, and green power production, are an existing visual character of the area. Saving the earth looks good. North Livermore is the right place to do so.
Measure D called for an intensive, multi-functional strategy to prevent North Livermore from ranchette development, threats of urban sprawl, and failure of agriculture infrastructure. That strategy has come. I invite my North Livermore neighbors to join me with the development of continued strategies to implement the working landscape purposes of Measure D.