Chris O'Brien, Livermore
The North Livermore Valley is where my wife and I raised our family. We love the scenic beauty and are committed to preserving it for future generations. It is one of the few unspoiled agricultural areas remaining in Alameda County, and North Livermore has been designated as a scenic corridor in the county’s general plan since the 1960s.
We along with our neighbors recognize the threat of climate change and support solar power. We also recognize that the preservation of open space and agricultural land is in harmony with safeguarding the environment.
The North Livermore Valley provides an important habitat for multiple threatened species. For more than 100 years it has been farmed for the production of hay and the raising of cattle. Today, the valley is not only used for agriculture, but is a beautiful scenic area enjoyed by many Livermore area residents and persons from far beyond.
This is why it is imperative that Alameda County abandon its piecemeal review of solar projects and instead adopt a set of guiding principles for the expansion of solar power.
In 2011, the California Native Plant Society called on the county to complete a solar policy for the entire county, arguing that the lack of a policy "would increase the probability that poorly planned, environmentally damaging projects" would be approved.
The county planning director assured the Board of Supervisors that a solar plan would be developed "at a fairly rapid clip." At this same meeting, the board approved a solar plant on agricultural land near Mountain House, with the staff’s assurance that with the approval no precedence would be established for any future projects and that the solar policy would be forthcoming.
Today, nearly a decade later, no solar policy has been completed. On top of that, the solar project the board approved in 2011 is now abandoned, leaving concrete platforms behind and ruining the soil for agricultural use. The perfect example of poor planning.
Before the county reviews any more individual large-scale solar projects on agricultural land, it should establish clear rules for the siting, scale and operation of these facilities. Setting clear rules and policies with the assistance of experts in the many fields needed to develop the same, along with the public’s input is how good planning is accomplished.