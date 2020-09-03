Greg Scott, Livermore
I have worked in a prototypical utility-scale, tracking-photovoltaic array field. I also have some experience and education in agriculture, with a degree in plant science from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at UC Davis. This does not make me an authority or expert in either, nor do I claim to be. It does give me perspective on the juxtaposition between the two.
A utility-scale solar field in North Livermore Valley would mean the destruction of that land as we know it. The proposed solar field would be an industrial implementation beyond the Urban
Growth Boundary. Building a solar field involves heavy equipment, such as pile drivers and the like, that compacts and disrupts the soil immensely. The Sierra Club used to have a slogan: "Not blind opposition to progress: Opposition to blind progress!" I am not generally opposed to utility-scale solar fields; however, North Livermore Valley is not the place for one. It would be blind progress.
I do not make the argument against this solar field based on aesthetics, though I enjoy the undeveloped areas around Livermore greatly. I make the argument against this solar field on the reasoning that it would be a tragic loss, in the continuing losses, of Livermore's sphere-of-influence agricultural heritage and important habitat.
Proponents of the solar field state that there is not enough water for agriculture on this land. Nonsense. While there is not sufficient water for competitive production of older evolutionary 3-carbon (C3) photosynthetic pathway crop plants or crop plants that are solely of the more efficient 4-carbon (C4) photosynthetic pathway, there is adequate rainfall for crops of the crassulacean acid metabolism (CAM) photosynthetic pathway where the leaf stomata only open at night for carbon dioxide uptake when the internal leaf to external air water vapor gradient is at a minimum.
Agriculture will have to turn more to these CAM plants for food, fodder, fiber and other products given the increasing frequency and duration of heat-event extremes and the increasingly problematic logistics of freshwater availability and costs.
Factoring in transportation, we in the United States expend 10 calories of energy to put one calorie of food energy into our bodies. How much in human-created carbon emissions does it take to do this? A lot! It does not make sense to ruin local agriculture possibilities to install photovoltaics that have a bottom-scale energy return on Investment ratio of a lowly 6:1.