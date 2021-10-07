Margaret Fazio, Livermore
I find myself troubled by the many upset citizens who write as though they are speaking for all the citizens of Livermore. Many use a deductive form of reasoning that creates a deceptive argument. “The Citizens of Livermore” some say, but not all citizens are on the same page here. The “We” some letter writers use, does not include all citizens either. It isn’t “Us against Them” as the letters would have you believe. People can disagree — I get that. Different views and different ways of being — fine. But if you only read this one source of citizen outrage, you could come to a conclusion about the citizens of Livermore that is not actually true.
Measure P in March 2020, dealing with the wine country hotel’s placement was an overwhelming success. 19,546 Yes to 9,941 No. The majority of Livermore citizens had spoken. Most folks who voted Yes were relieved and thought that the city’s plan was approved again and the entire project could move forward. Not so. A new group was formed to attack the city’s plan once more.
The city council is democratically elected. They strive to do their job. They weren’t elected to bow down to those who make the most noise, but together, as a council make decisions that by law they were elected to make. In a democracy, if you don’t like their performance — you run for the office yourself the next time so you can show all the citizens how you would do the job if you were elected. If you win you get to make the decisions. If you lose you realize that your point of view wasn’t shared by enough citizens to elect you to office.
Citizens who vote are free to complain if they disagree with the council; that’s their job. It is the job of the council to make the decisions, not as individuals but as a ‘council.’ It is not always easy to do with many competing elements to consider and information gathered and analyzed. Not everyone will be happy with the outcome but when elected they swear to do their job to the best of their ability.
So, citizens, keep on doing your job, but please don’t include “all citizens” in your complaints because there are a great many citizens of Livermore who do not agree with you.