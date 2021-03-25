Robert Koelle, Livermore
Can we dispense the idea that the whole town is against the low-income development at the former Lucky's site?
It's been a gravel parking lot for over 10 years. I have no concerns about the housing, and it seems perfectly in line with what I consider to be the characteristics of a downtown. Furthermore, the idea of moving the development to another site seems foolhardy unless you happen to have another vacant site available. Otherwise, this is just as illusory as the non-existent alternative hotel plans were last year.