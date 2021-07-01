Sue Marchand, Livermore
In last week’s Independent, Johnna Thompson made the quite remarkable assertion that all Livermore teachers are unmarried and childless.
She stated that it “is not true” that a Livermore teacher could qualify to live in Eden housing because they make over $56,250 per year. The income limit that Ms. Thompson quoted is for a one-bedroom apartment with only one person. She apparently assumes that all Livermore teachers live alone.
As a retired Livermore teacher, I know that is not true. When I was a Livermore teacher, there were children in my classroom who were homeless. I also know many teachers who would qualify for affordable housing which includes people making up to $84,000 depending upon the size of their household. Their lives would certainly be easier as they teach and nurture our community’s children.
There are teachers who are single parents with children who would qualify for a three-bedroom unit because they make less than $78,000 after 10 years of teaching. There are teachers who are widowed with children, teachers who are single and have adopted and fostered children. There are teachers who are raising their grandchildren.
The salary levels that I cited were from the LVJUSD 2020-2021 Salary Schedule and not three years old, as Ms. Thompson falsely claimed. The salary levels are readily available on the LVJUSD website.
Ms. Thompson’s letter is disheartening, and it is especially sad to see how clueless and insensitive people are to the plight and struggle of many people who live in, work in, and serve our community.
Ms. Thompson wrote, “stick to verifiable facts.” She should follow her own advice.