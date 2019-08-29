Once again, my letter to the Mailbox was followed by a rebuttal in the form of an editor’s note. As The Independent clearly wants to press the issue, I offer the following as my response.
First, an editor’s note exists to add correction, not push an agenda. The editor continues to make claims while disregarding the evidence I provided and push the west-side hotel agenda.
Second, residents of a city holding private conversations with a possible hotel developer does not equal a signed deal for a hotel’s construction. It would be like a teenager making vacation arrangements without an inside look at the family’s budget. What subsidies did these residents promise the hotelier? How much would this affect the budget and therefore property taxes? These conversations are conducted in private without public input. The City officials (especially ones we elected) are legally obligated to conduct business in public. A resident making backroom deals on behalf of the people of Livermore, is not. Also, this person may not even be a resident.
This letter actually made me laugh a little. While I presented evidence of interactions via email, along with quotes from City Council meetings, the editor says, “nope, we’re right, you’re lying.” It is an interesting strategy. I can only imagine how this would turn out if I tried this in my marriage.
Now the 9212 report reveals that, compared to the Approved Plan, the Central Park initiative has .95 fewer acres of open space, 70 fewer parking spaces, all with a minimum four-year delay. I guess this is what happens when residents draw out a pretty picture and not an actual plan. Too bad so many citizens were misled by the “Better parks, better parking” half page ads. Or chased down by signature gatherers while grocery shopping.
I wonder what this week’s editor’s note will claim.