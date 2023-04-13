Glenn White, Dublin
Greg Scott asks Christians why they support bringing children into a world of pain and misery when abortion could prevent that. (Letters 4/6/2023)
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Glenn White, Dublin
Greg Scott asks Christians why they support bringing children into a world of pain and misery when abortion could prevent that. (Letters 4/6/2023)
“So I returned, and considered all the oppressions that are done under the sun: and behold the tears of such as were oppressed, and they had no comforter; and on the side of their oppressors there was power; but they had no comforter. Wherefore I praised the dead which are already dead more than the living which are yet alive. Yea, better is he than both they, which hath not yet been, who hath not seen the evil work that is done under the sun.” (Ecclesiastes 4:1-3) “I should have been as though I had not been; I should have been carried from the womb to the grave.” (Job 10:19) “Woe to that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! good were it for that man if he had never been born.” (Mark 14:21) The Bible and Jesus view abortion as merciful in some cases and never call it murder, because one cannot murder the non-existent who’s never been.
The ones who want abrtion to be murder are Children of the Devil and not Christians, as my Letters (3/23/2023-4/6/2023) explain. They blaspheme in the name of Jesus, so unbelievers will confuse Jesus with Satan to prevent their salvation. It’s why blasphemy is the only unforgivable sin (Mark 3:28-30).
Both Gibeah (Judges 19:22-25) and Sodom (Genesis 19:5-9) practiced the prison rape of Drug Warriors, but only Sodom was destroyed because he practiced the selfish greed of Tea Party Republicans (Ezekiel 16:48-50) and not because they were LGBTQ, as the false prophets preach. When Jesus made paying taxes a Christian duty, He was the first in history to separate the Church, a thing of God, from the State, a thing of Caesar. (Matthew 22:15-21). Satan’s Children calling abortion murder and taxes theft blaspheme Jesus: implying He’s a thief and murderer instead of the Giver of Life (John 10:10).
Unbelieving Democrats, like Bill Maher, who ignorantly denigrate Jesus and the Bible to win their religious arguments, but also drive away voters in the process, are the biggest suckers and “useful idiots” for Trump. Jimmy Carter is a Christian. Trump is an antichrist (1 John 2:18) who doesn’t believe in forgiveness. See the difference?
Please don’t blame Jesus for what Satan and his hypocritical brood do. (Matthew 23:1-33)
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.