Marcus Libkind, Livermore
In last week’s Independent, there were several references to those expressing opposition to the Eden Project in the proposed location as NIMBYism (not in my backyard). What a joke and more accurately what a lie!
Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) simply wants to move the project across a street. It’s still in the same area. The only differences are that the very most central downtown area is preserved for a project that will benefit all of Livermore’s residents and attract visitors from elsewhere to visit. No one can claim that is not good for Livermore. It’s a win-win.
The location across the street can provide more units of affordable housing, the required parking, and meet all the current building regulations that the currently proposed Eden Project does not meet and to which the City Council has waved the need to comply.
I am a huge advocate of affordable housing that is well placed. In fact, in previous letters I have advocated for affordable housing on the old Nob Hill site at the corner of South Livermore and Pacific Avenue. This land is underutilized and the existing structure is deteriorating. Half the units are vacant. It is also three blocks from my house. Obviously, I’m not suffering from NIMBYism. My arms are open to affordable housing on this site.
But maybe it is Mayor Woerner that is suffering from NIMBYism. He lives down the block from me and he doesn’t seem to want to consider the Nob Hill site for affordable housing. In fact, he has never seriously considered affordable housing anywhere but smack in the middle of our downtown in an area that should be utilized for its highest value … something that will benefit all the residents of Livermore and attract visitors to our city.
The City of Livermore has only one chance to get it right in downtown. A housing project is not the answer. We are at a precipice. Unless the City changes direction now, the City of Livermore will forever be saddled with a downtown that falls short of its potential greatness.