Vic Avila, Livermore
North Livermore Valley is "open space," a scenic byway, "open space" is not another term for "development"… it really isn't.
Look at (our) neighboring cities Pleasanton and Dublin. No one would accuse them of valuing "open space", would they? Livermore's spaciousness is what makes Livermore, from the north to the east to the south to the west … this is what distinguishes Livermore and saves the Tri-Valley from losing all its "open space."
Don’t lose it, because you can’t get it back, ever.
Ground critters, insects, birds, cows, and sheep all thrive out there. Bicyclists and residents thrive out there.
Contact your elected representatives, especially Supervisor Haubert, and let them know you want this space to be left as God designed and deemed it. So, the solar farm has to go somewhere else, and we have to pay one cent more kwh to transmit the power to a substation … I'd rather pay that one cent and keep Livermore's sense of spaciousness.
As you drive by (our) neighboring cities, and especially the Bay Area proper, look around and you'll see concrete, asphalt, and plenty of buildings …not pleasing to the eye or the spirit.