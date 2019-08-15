The Livermore City Council is supposed to be operating on behalf of the people, for the people, and by the people.
Despite this, the Council threw out all the priorities from the expensive Public Outreach Process, even parking (its hotelier nixed the hotel’s underground parking).
Now, as the public attempts with referenda and an initiative to have downtown reflect the results of the Public Outreach Process, Council is attempting to thwart these efforts with every legal means available. Councilmembers seem to be enjoying this legal misuse of power at the public’s expense.
Here’s an idea! Why not reconvene the seven groups (AKA United Livermore) who suggested the Council’s current downtown plan and have them pay for developing downtown.
Do not use public funds without abiding by public input.