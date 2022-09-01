Loretta Kaskey, Livermore
There is a quaintness in seeing the political yard signs appear. Whether it is about getting out name recognition or just a reminder that a voting season is upon us, it charms me. During these last two years our community proudly placed yard signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Love is Love” to back our intentions of shifting the nation’s political will or in solidarity with one another. The placing of a sign overtly links the idea to a location or place. Ideas embedded in place, build communities.