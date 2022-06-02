Thomas and Barbara Soules, Livermore
The city council and those supporting them view their vote on Monday a win against those proposing the city consider relocating the low-income housing, putting the low-income housing either north of Railroad or on Pacific Avenue where there is more room and where this housing would add to the neighborhoods. Admittedly, they may not have had a good detail plan, but the city wouldn’t even seriously consider this possibility. The city council and their supporters dug in their feet. They could win this game. But it wasn’t a game.
Our self-congratulatory city council also did not look to the future beyond their “win” if these buildings are built? What will the buildings be like in 5, 10 or 20 years? Have they visited and talked to folks living in Eden Housing projects in Hayward, Tracy, San Leandro, etc.? Eden Housing Management has a 1-star rating on BBB and Yelp. Most of their units will become Section 8 housing. While this kind of low-income housing is important, these four-story buildings should not be right in the center of the downtown where they will also add to already difficult traffic and parking and will destroy the character of a small town, making Livermore no longer a fun place to visit and stroll around and to live in, one of the most enviable small towns in the East Bay.
The city also seems self-congratulatory about loaning Eden Housing $7.8M to buy the property and offering to provide $5M more to help complete the project. Where I come from this is called a land contract. The city receives no money, only a promissory note for the property. It is the riskiest kind of property transfer one can make and is made only when the buyer does not have money and no bank will lend money for the project. My father sold his business in a land contract and when the new owners failed to make payments, my father lost everything. If Eden went under, what would the city do with the land with finished or unfinished buildings on it? This potential eventuality with taxpayer dollars is scary.
No, this is not a game. If these contracts are made and the buildings are built, I will not lose a penny. We are not fighting for ourselves. The loser will be the town of Livermore.