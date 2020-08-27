Donna Frank, Dublin
Dublin is a diverse community. The five Dublin Unified School District trustee districts were created recently to help ensure that all constituents’ voices are heard and valued. This change represents a tremendous opportunity to drive positive transformational change.
I am excited that Dawn Nwamuo is running to serve as the first Area 1 Dublin School Board trustee. As someone who has known Dawn for years, I am confident she will serve as an advocate for all, including marginalized students. She will champion equal opportunities for students regardless of race, socioeconomic status or disabilities (including physical and learning disabilities).
As a mother of two school-aged sons, a physician and healthcare advocate, she will bring valued skills and perspectives to help empower the board to make effective decisions that address today’s challenges, including the pandemic.
I, like many, want to see candidates define themselves clearly, versus being defined by their endorsers. I want a candidate who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and who focuses on principles. Please join me in voting for Dr. Dawn Nwamuo for school board on Nov. 3.