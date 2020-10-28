Paul Stone, Dublin
If Propositions 24 and 25 pass on Nov. 3, the cost will be at least $10 million annually for 24 and in the mid hundreds of millions annually (state and local) for 25 (CA Official Voter Information Guide).
At the same time, Prop 25 will make us less safe from criminals. Prop 24 will create a new bureaucracy, and we need another bureaucracy like we need more political ads, right?
California is facing colossal, unfunded liabilities and other debts already. And unlike Washington D.C., California cannot print money (thank God!). Higher taxes, higher debt and, in the case of 25, increased crime, will be the result if these two props pass.
Please vote no on 24 and 25.