Deborah McQueen, Livermore
A group of local citizens recently met with Councilman Bob Carling regarding downtown development issues. Their hope was to create an opportunity for open discussion regarding Eden Housing's low-income housing project slated to be built on the last block of open space in downtown Livermore. Mr. Carling stated he felt he had a moral duty to put housing on this block because that was the original intent behind the redevelopment funds. But the $14.5M redevelopment fund is comprised solely of taxpayer money. Therefore, the moral thing to do is spend that money in accordance with the local taxpayer's wishes, not Mr. Carling's personal moral code. Carling was asked if it would be possible to do a land use swap, and he said “no.” However, Carling voted in 2018 to swap previously obligated units for this project to Pacific Ave. with Stockmen's Association in return for Stockmen's Park.
Mr. Carling argued the term "bait and switch" was inaccurate to describe the discrepancy in drawings shown to the public from 2018-2021. But the original pictures shown to the public of Eden Housing showed four small buildings in January 2018. The final set of drawings introduced on Dec. 7, 2020, were two large-scale buildings with a larger footprint. The last April 2021 revisions show two massive four-story buildings. Mr. Carling claims that Joan Seppala drew the first set of drawings. This is untrue. The first drawings were published in the city's newsletter #48-2 (Winter 2018). They were later revised and re-released in March 2018. The public was not shown the revised enlarged building plans until Dec. 7, 2020.
Carling stated he did not believe that the proposed Eden Housing project would harm the character of downtown Livermore. Preserving the character of downtown Livermore is one of top three most essential points defined by the city council from the PlaceWorks 2017 outreach for the downtown plan. Undoubtedly, the construction of two four-story 130-unit buildings on the site, across the street from the four-story 222-unit Legacy building, will permanently change the look and feel of the downtown. Legacy and Eden Housing’s combined 352-units house 1000+ people and their pets. Veterans Park has been reduced to a 40' x 360’ strip of land, including sidewalks, and landscaping. Any grass that may remain will be used by apartment residents for twice-daily pet-relief stations, not family-friendly picnics for the full citizenry to enjoy.