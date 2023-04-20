We are not on the pathway to solutions to homelessness (Margot Platt, “Be a Part of the Solution,” Mailbox, 4/13). Why? Because of entrenched political leadership, a lack of political will, and unwillingness to address the fundamental causes and effects of homelessness. “No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it.” (Albert Einstein)
Recently, long-time homeless “Hard-Luck” Chuck died. If you didn’t know or weren’t acquainted with Chuck, then you haven’t been very familiar with the homeless situation in Livermore the past several years. Chuck got housed at Chestnut. Chuck died.
I was acquainted with homeless Jim. Jim got housed at Chestnut. Jim died.
At least Chuck and Jim didn’t die on the street. Nonetheless, they died after being housed and the “Housing First” mantra rings hollow after considering its results and expense.
Homelessness is an unnatural disaster. You solve it from the mode of triage. You must help the most you can adequately with as few resources as possible.
We, as a community, throw gobs of money at homelessness to primarily “feed” the homeless-industrial complex. At least $20 million is being spent in Livermore to house 23 at Vineyard 2.0. There will be other services there, too; however, it is still pricey housing for too few homeless.
Eden Housing proposes to house 16 homeless downtown. What will this cost? Please include part of Eden Housing’s Executive Director’s $415,000 yearly salary and the median executives’ salaries of $263,000. (Reference point: Ninety-four percent of American workers earn $160,200 a year or less.)
Tiny house proponents are planning to build 16 tiny houses for $175,000 to $225,000 each at Asbury Church. What becomes of the homeless that remain “chronically unsheltered” (Platt, ibid.)? Will some sleep and defecate in the bushes of East Avenue? Two thousand years have passed and there is still no room at the inn? Who is to be turned away?
Tiny houses at Asbury Church, “even if it is a small part,” are not a solution. This continues to accentuate the inequities that are defined by the inequalities of homelessness. We are not going to find solutions until we change political leadership, grow a backbone of political will, and realize how the liberal-corporate-capitalist economic system we operate in is metastasizing homelessness.
“To truly stand with the oppressed is to accept being treated like the oppressed.” (Chris Hedges, “The Hypocrisy of the Christian Church,” 4/8/2023).