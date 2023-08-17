“If carbon dioxide caused the [Greenland] ice sheet to melt 400,000 years ago, why has it not melted today with much higher atmospheric carbon dioxide levels?” (Larry Graves, “Greenland Ice Sheet Melted 400,000 Years Ago,” Mailbox, 8/10/2023)
Could it be that carbon dioxide concentrations of 260 to 280 parts-per-million (ppm) 400,000 years ago were not the primary factor, or much of a factor at all, in the melting of the Greenland ice sheet? The fundamental physics and chemistry of carbon dioxide and atmospheric and climate phenomena is the same currently as it was 400,000 years ago. One of the few ways carbon dioxide at these lower concentrations may have been involved is if there was an enormous increase in the radiance from the sun. That has not been determined.
In our times, a maxima of carbon dioxide concentrations of 260 to 280 ppm would not be melting the Greenland ice sheet, or much of any other of the Earth’s persistent ice, as much as it’s now melting. The predominate additional thermal (heat) energy gain presently on the Earth is from human emissions of carbon dioxide and other radiative reactive gases. We know this from tools, such as infrared interferometers and studies that have been done with these instruments for ten years or longer. (Note: Personally, “greenhouse gas” is a misnomer. With overall global thermal energy changes, we are concerned with radiation, its reflectance and absorption, not convection.)
The Earth’s thermal energy is now increasing faster than predicted by computer models (World Meteorological Organization’s KNMI Climate Explorer that uses data from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory). There must be a factor or factors for the additional thermal energy other than carbon dioxide concentrations. One is El Nino. Others are unknown. Ideas are that it may be the 150 million metric tons of water vapor - the predominate radiative reactive gas - from the recent Tongan volcano eruption. Another idea is the change to cleaner shipping fuels that do not emit the particulates of older fuels used and thus cause less shielding of solar radiation.
We have currently exceeded the planetary boundary on climate disruption for the thriving, or even long-term survival, of the human species. We can continue to do too little, and be like frogs in a cook pot on a stove with the heat turning up, or like lemmings accelerating our march to the cliff. However, this doesn’t seem wise.