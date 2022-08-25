Greg Scott, Livermore
Being speechless to offense is a form of death. This kind of silence enables necrosis. Such is the manner of mice, far more mutable beings than humans.
"FIRST THEY CAME for the Communists, / and I didn't speak up, because I wasn't a Communist. / THEN THEY CAME for the Jews, / and I didn't speak up, because I wasn't a Jew. / THEN THEY CAME for the trade unionists, / and I didn't speak up, because I wasn't a trade unionist. / THEN THEY CAME for the Catholics, / and I didn't speak up because I was a Protestant. / THEN THEY CAME for me, / and by this time, no one was left to speak up." (Martin Niemoeller, Lutheran Pastor).
Not speaking up to offense serves fascists well and hastens the decay of community. Pluto, Roman god of the underworld, from hence comes the filthy lucre, should unilaterally decide the fate of a downtown core? A $14.5 million "site-specific" contingency here, a City of Livermore $7.8 million loan there, and so be it, as a desperate City of Livermore struggles to meet its pension contributions and other budget logistics (Heather Gillers, "State and City Pension Funds Suffer Worst Year Since 2009", The Wall Street Journal, 8/10/2022).
A vote on a referendum is to be feared? Should plebeians have a voice? No schisms amongst patricians?
The offending denigrations resound: "bullying", "elitists", "rich cohorts" and the childish moniker "Phony Mony". The female owner of a local newspaper should be like the girl with no mouth in "Twilight Zone: The Movie"?
There is no real intent to solve the housing crisis, much less face the water-supply apocalypse that impedes solutions. State and local politicians and judges ignore the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the Livermore Downtown Specific Plan to enhance power and money ego delusions and to protect ephemeral financing on a project that will affect Livermore for generations. It is as if the project is more important than people and a space for the whole community. The Livermore Eden Housing Project is an inception neither of love nor beauty. Only the dead need be silent or not take offense to this.
No worries, offended mice scamper and say nothing. The cat can then eat them. Those who do not long to be so vulnerable to offense should not only speak up - they should be outraged.
