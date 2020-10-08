Bruce Daggy, Pleasanton
As a relative newcomer to California, I find what appears in ballot propositions here often utterly bizarre.
A good case in point, in this election and the previous one, are propositions regulating kidney dialysis clinics. Who finds that to be a decision that should be made by the average voter?
Representative democracy isn’t working all that well, due to dark money, Citizens United, gerrymandering, voter suppression, news media now considered entertainment without a public duty to provide unbiased and accurate information, social media, and foreign interference — to name a few problems — but the answer isn’t to turn complex technical issues over to the voters, many of whom will take little or no time to understand the question. We elected a legislature and a governor, and they hire experts, and collectively, this group is supposed to act in our best interests.
So, when I see a proposal to set new regulations for dialysis clinics, I don’t consider the merits of the proposal. It’s an automatic no, because it’s a question directed to the wrong audience. If changes are indeed needed for regulation of dialysis clinics, then the women and men in the legislature should put their grownup pants on and do their jobs.
If the measure is just special interests attempting to circumvent the legislative process, a no vote will discourage that abuse of the system.