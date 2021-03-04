William G. Hoppes, Livermore
The Board of the Ohlone Audubon Society, which serves southern and eastern Alameda County, has voted to oppose the Aramis solar project planned for north Livermore.
In previous comments on the Aramis project, the Ohlone Audubon Society called for full mitigation for project impacts, a reduced footprint for the project, and that no decision on the project be made until a siting suitability study and policy be developed by Alameda County. No progress has been made in the intervening months in any of these areas.
Although we commented on the importance of grasslands and Cayetano Creek as important habitat, this has been reinforced to us by comments of the project by several regulatory agencies.
It is clear from comments made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, that project proponents underrepresented potential impacts to listed species red-legged frog and California tiger salamander. It is clear from comments made by East Bay Regional Park District that project proponents underrepresented potential impacts to golden eagles and other raptors. It is clear from comments made by San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board that project proponents underrepresented impacts to riparian habitat in the project footprint.
The substantive issues raised by Ohlone Audubon Society in previous comment letters, have not been addressed. In fact, the project proponents have failed to adequately address the concerns expressed by the community and by the regulatory and resource agencies. The EIR for this project fails to address substantive concerns regarding significant adverse impacts of the proposed project to federal and state listed species, golden eagles, species of special concern (burrowing owl), and wetlands and waters of the state.
The Jan. 26, 2021, comment letter submitted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is compelling in its assessment of impacts that will occur if this project is permitted. Based upon the serious concerns of significant negative impacts that have been identified and the inadequate responses provided in response, the Ohlone Audubon Society Board of Directors strongly urge that this project not be permitted at the upcoming Alameda County Board of Supervisors March 4, 2021, meeting.