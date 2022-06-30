Philip La Scola, Livermore
President Biden and those in his administration want to blame high fuel costs on the gouging oil companies, the war in Ukraine, a lack of refined fuel and even the Trump administration.
His Energy Secretary, Ms. Granholm, has stated all that is needed is more production by the refineries and all will be well; there is more than enough oil. There is truth in that statement.
But, there is a catch. Since Biden took office, he has done everything he can to stifle exploration and make it harder for oil to continue to flow to refineries for production.
First, he canceled the Keystone Pipeline. Oil will continue to flow from Canada to Texas and it will continue to be transported there by railcar and tanker truck — more costly than by pipeline.
He then halted new leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Refuge. He banned new oil leases on federal lands, he terminated exploration on existing leases in ANWR and he increased the regulatory burden on building pipelines.
Biden has treated oil companies like his sworn enemy, threatening to put them out of business as his goal.
If you are the CEO of a major oil company and the President has threatened to put you out of business, to make it more difficult to drill for and transport oil, what is your incentive to invest shareholder capital in expanding refinery capacity or even building new ones?
All of this is intended to force the public into electric cars. The public cannot be forced into electric cars any more than they could be forced to give up the horse and buggy to buy a car; it’s a choice. Currently, electric cars are neither practical nor affordable for the average citizen.
If Biden and his administration had any smarts, they would not condemn the oil companies to their demise. They would allow them to co-exist, with reasonable regulations, while the technology for electric cars continues to grow and improve, thus making them a future choice over gas-driven cars.