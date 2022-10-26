Veronica Stewart Long, Livermore
Do Livermore City Council members know what citizens want? They say they do – but cannot support that claim with any evidence. There is no evidence that the majority of Livermore citizens support the current plan for the Eden apartment complex. At a recent City Council meeting, council members made a point to say they represent all of the Livermore citizens and not just a small group. But when 8,053 residents signed a petition, they were ignored.
People say the support of 66% of voters for Measure P in March of 2020 proves there is support for the City’s plan. That vote was on the hotel developer contract, but many people considered it a vote for the City’s “approved plan” at the time. Since the “approved plan” was changed, those results cannot be applied to the current plan. There have been exactly zero votes on the current plan.
The plan for the Eden apartment complex lost support when the buildings got bigger, and it changed from moderate-level income housing for teachers and emergency responders to very low and homeless-level income units. It lost even more support when they learned that those changes were actually made six months BEFORE the Measure P vote, but voters weren’t told.
Now that the Legacy apartment buildings are taking shape, people can see that we will have the block-long, four-story white stucco Legacy apartment complex right across the street from the block-long, four-story white stucco Eden apartment complex. People can see that the second highest priority identified by citizens, “Community Character”, is in danger of being lost forever.
Citizens are angry and disenfranchised – while the City Council blindly marches on.