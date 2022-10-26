Veronica Stewart Long, Livermore

Do Livermore City Council members know what citizens want? They say they do – but cannot support that claim with any evidence. There is no evidence that the majority of Livermore citizens support the current plan for the Eden apartment complex. At a recent City Council meeting, council members made a point to say they represent all of the Livermore citizens and not just a small group. But when 8,053 residents signed a petition, they were ignored. 