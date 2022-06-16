Lucas Nelson, Livermore
There’s a quote by Clarence Kelland about fatherhood that I refer to often: “He didn’t tell me how to live; he lived and let me watch him do it.”
As a father of three, two in elementary school, I am always thinking about their safety and well-being. More than anything, I want to know they are protected and cared for, so they can focus on schoolwork and on being kids. This is never more evident than right now.
While I hope they are safe in school and their minds are well-nourished, I’m also responsible for making sure their bodies are nourished, which is why we have chosen to raise them on a plant-based diet.
A whole-foods, plant-based diet is optimum for all stages of human development. Meat, dairy and eggs feed heart disease and cancer in children as young as 10. With an array of plant-based food options now available, it’s easier than ever to raise vegan kids.
As parents, we have a responsibility to tend to our children throughout their entire lives and to live by example. This Father’s Day, choose compassion for our shared future.