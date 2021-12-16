Ann Giannini, Livermore
Greetings Citizens.
Last year, we had a non-Holiday season. However, as you know, this year is much better.
OUR BELOVED NUTCRACKER IS BACK.
Ballet dancers, actors, choir singers, professional orchestra performers and entertainers of all ages are giving their all to present a beautiful experience. The audience of families and friends especially little children — gaily dressed, every hair in place — are bringing their best behavior for this very special event. We are indeed privileged to have our Bankhead Theater a very important anchor to our other entertainment establishments, shops and restaurants.
As a community, we must endeavor to keep our downtown inviting, uncluttered and very park friendly for all to enjoy. The Eden Housing development must be relocated across Railroad Avenue.