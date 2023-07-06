Greg Scott, Livermore
“’AI’ intelligence acknowledges error to correct course without ego, in order to achieve the desired results.” (Glenn White, “A Matter of Style,” Mailbox, 6/29/2023)
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Greg Scott, Livermore
“’AI’ intelligence acknowledges error to correct course without ego, in order to achieve the desired results.” (Glenn White, “A Matter of Style,” Mailbox, 6/29/2023)
In pursuing the bias of “desired results,” what do we need AI (artificial intelligence) for? Why have unsupervised machine language learning? AI “acknowledges”? How? Is AI currently cognizant through all human senses, thoughts and experiences? Only in science fiction or with a delusional perception of reality do we fantasize we have the superintelligence of genius mathematician and computer architect John von Neuman’s (technological) “singularity” of humans and machines that he wrote of in 1950.
If Mr. White’s above statement is true, then why did TransUnion settle for $11.5 million for using AI software to falsely discriminate in rental application rejections?
Mr. White continues, “Not doing so is insanity, according to Einstein.” Mr. White may be referring to the quote, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Einstein never said this.
More from Mr. White, “Arrogantly refusing self-reflection isn’t smart; it’s insane, as well as stupid. Stupidity isn’t about intellect; it’s about stubbornness. Stupid is. Stubborn does.” Mr. White must be inferring that his “Einstein” was pretty “stupid,” for Albert Einstein had considerable “stubbornness” in discounting Quantum Theory and quantum mechanics for years after he won the Nobel Prize in 1921 - until he wrote, in 1935 with two others, a paper on quantum entanglement, which is the fundamental principle of quantum computing today. Without the idea of quantum mechanics, there would be no semiconductor chips, and thus, no modern AI. (OpenAI’s ChatGPT (Generative Pre-Trainer Transformer) 3.5 requires 10,000 Nvidia graphical processing units (GPUs).)
AI is a technology that can be used for good and for evil. AI software is light-years ahead of SPSS (originally Statistical Package for Social Sciences). AI is a tool that can help us understand homelessness.
If we are unable to coherently think about, have knowledge of, and implement adequate solutions to homelessness, we are never going to fundamentally solve the problem.
We mock Jesus in thinking that mammon is the grand panacea to homelessness, instead of the homeless being humans in a “common-pool resource” (Elinor Ostrom).
One thing we seem fond of doing is following the mantra in George Orwell’s book “1984”: “IGNORANCE IS STRENTGH.” In this servile mode, we can avoid being labeled “Elitists.” The result of such thinly derived “self-reflection” is a mirage.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
These young fair enthusiasts enjoyed the high-flying carnival rides last weekend at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton. The popular annual event brings a traditional lineup of summertime fun, rides and live music. See additional photos and…