Susan Putnam, Livermore
Omar Hurricane, chief scientist for the Inertial Confinement Fusion Program at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and his team, reached an important milestone on the road to nuclear fusion in an Aug. 8 experiment, when, for a brief moment, they were able to produce 1.3 megajoules of energy, which is roughly 70% of the laser energy.
In order to achieve ignition, they must produce more than the 1.9 MJ emitted by the laser. Their achievement is a significant step towards reaching fusion ignition. Deep gratitude for their achievement and what it holds for the future.