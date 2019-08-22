As a citizen of Livermore we have a right to vote on a better Downtown Central Park Plan. The City Council has purposely denied the citizen’s choice for a better Downtown Central Park Plan and has forced a referendum petition to put this on a ballot. There are two plans to be considered. The City has forced a plan with an east side hotel situated in a tight space with rooms viewing a brick wall of the Bankhead Theater. The better plan, that the citizens overwhelming voiced their input through various workshops and outreach, for the hotel to be on the west side has been ignored.
Sign the new petition. As citizens we have a choice to vote on a better Downtown Central Park Plan with a 4-star hotel on the west side that can give the downtown a uniqueness that most cities do not have. The west side location to the Central Park with a connection to 3 acres of open space including Stockmen’s Park makes a beautiful quaint hotel. This connection with the beauty of a park atmosphere also has a direct connection to a variety of activities including the Blacksmith Square, Center for Science and Culture, and the Black Box Theater. This uniqueness can easily be shown when you compare the City Council’s forced plan to the well thought out plan that the citizens of Livermore want – the Central Park Plan.
When you compare the two plans side by side, the Central Park Plan shows more open space with a continuous flow connecting the Bankhead Theater and the existing outdoor amphitheater to the new Central Park. This connection has a free flowing attractive walkway with an artisan market that connects smoothly to the large Stockmen’s Park with an inspiring well-landscaped open space that the public can enjoy. This would create a focal point for the downtown that most cities do not have, especially with a west side 4-star hotel that blends in well with the open space park. The west side hotel would attract visitors from all over to stay and visit the wineries, attend events, enjoy shows at the Bankhead Theater and be in a park atmosphere. This will make Livermore a destination to enjoy and stay.
Livermore has one chance at this – this needs to be done right and not rushed through. The City Council is rushing this project through and coming up with a bad layout of a plan that will be regretted if implemented and forced through. The citizens of Livermore should have a choice.
Please sign the petition and voice your opinion so you can vote on the best plan for Livermore. Compare the two plans side by side and it is easy to see which plan is best. The Citizens Central Park Plan is the better plan showing a lot more parking and separating housing and connecting the west side hotel with a beautiful open space. This connection will have various walkways, seating areas and planters in combination with a colorful well-landscaped open space that shows constant flow and connects the existing downtown activities and businesses together.
All this lends itself to a great downtown for a better Livermore. Sign the petition so the citizens of Livermore can choose to vote for the better plan – the Central Park Plan.