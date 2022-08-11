David Yaffe, Livermore

In the election several years ago, I wondered who this Mony Nop guy was. My kids knew and liked him, as he had been a Livermore policeman doing outreach in the public schools before he built his own business. I was busy and maybe a little bit lazy and didn’t look into him much further. Here he comes again and this time I decided to find out more. I’ve had several conversations with Mony in the last couple of months, mostly driven by my unhappiness with the direction the present Livermore Mayor and City Council have taken: their arrogance, lack of accountability to the citizens and their intention to split us apart to achieve their agenda.