In the election several years ago, I wondered who this Mony Nop guy was. My kids knew and liked him, as he had been a Livermore policeman doing outreach in the public schools before he built his own business. I was busy and maybe a little bit lazy and didn’t look into him much further. Here he comes again and this time I decided to find out more. I’ve had several conversations with Mony in the last couple of months, mostly driven by my unhappiness with the direction the present Livermore Mayor and City Council have taken: their arrogance, lack of accountability to the citizens and their intention to split us apart to achieve their agenda.
The first thing I realized in my conversations is how dynamic Mony is. As mayor, he has a plan for City direction and improvement and the ability to clearly inform you of the details and goals. His background is one of poverty and hardship, but victimhood is not part of his makeup. From the Killing Fields of Cambodia to the streets of Stockton, Mony’s intellect, positive attitude and teamwork have seen him overcome obstacles many of us can’t even imagine. Most impressive is his sense of inclusiveness in finding pathways and answers. He truly doesn’t care what your politics are, welcomes people of all identities and will be a leader we can be proud of. If you’re still unsure, I’d say give him a call and have a conversation, (925) 575-1602 (Sorry I didn’t ask you about this first, Mony!). Mony Nop for Mayor 2022 is the breath of fresh air we need to revive a split city.