Nancy Mulligan Livermore
The citizens of Livermore love our community and would love to keep its small-town character. It is one of the things about our city that makes it special. There is a wonderful opportunity to make our downtown something unique and special for years to come without losing the small-town feel. I believe it is possible to satisfy the affordable housing needs without building a 4-story complex on this important piece of land. Actually, it’s possible to build even more affordable housing on the land across Railroad Ave. You could still build the 84 units that most everyone agreed on and add however many more you wanted on the Railroad Ave. property. Then, there would be the open space on the original drawings and more space for parking. That also solves the problem of the size of parking spaces. Once you take away a number of units, there would be more parking for everyone. This was one of the top wants/needs from the Citizen’s input.
I think this is a workable solution that addresses affordable housing, parkland and parking issues. Perhaps there is some impediment that only the City Council knows about. If so, maybe you could state it very clearly so the citizens could see why this solution is impossible. Otherwise, this looks like a win for everybody. Those who need affordable housing would get it; increased green space would benefit everybody; and the parking issue would satisfy everyone in the city.
Our country is so divided now, and to see our city also divided makes me sad. I hope there is some way we can build bridges and have all of us feel good will toward each other. This lovely little town of Livermore should not be torn apart. Help us keep this small-town quality we all love. We will only have this chance once.