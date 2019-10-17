Dear Mr. Trump…I will not honor you with the title of President.
Your actions during your term of office have shamed this wonderful country. The lies, the cover ups, the immoral behavior, the ignorance shown by your not addressing climate change, your weakling stance against gun control…and now allowing our best ally against our enemies to be mercilessly slaughtered!
What is the next step in your heinous plan? Too late to change your decision making it feasible for the Turkish military to remove and kill the Kurds, to undo what you have allowed to happen. As I write this babies, children like your son, mothers like your wife, and grandparents like me are dying — never to be brought back from the hell you have unleashed.
Hang your head in shame, and the same for all those who have supported you or are too cowardly to abandon you.
You bring me to tears as I am made aware of each new day’s efforts by you to cause unprecedented, unprincipled, unrelenting damage to me, my loved ones, my country and the world. Will members of your family be #1, #2, to be called to duty when we need to once again use the draft to have enough American warriors to fight off the many enemies you have created around the world? Or, will you offer up your best friend Putin’s (and your other cronies’) children instead of your own? Will all your relatives have the same cowardly foot issues that kept you safe at home and out of the military?
Shame on you. Your presidency will go down in history as one of our country’s blackest periods.
Interesting, but not surprising, when I attempted to call the White House switchboard and then the White House Comment line for the first time in my 72 years, not only was the switchboard closed, you also made it impossible for a citizen in this once-democracy to leave a comment. Is it that you are unwilling to hear the intense sadness in American citizens’ voices — simple, patriotic, ethical folks like me who honestly pay taxes annually, whether we support your actions or not, to pay for your misdeeds and lifestyle?
My parents, both officers in World War II, now buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors, are most likely weeping in their graves, joining me and many others weeping for the Kurds, for the immigrants, for the environment, for parents of children killed with assault rifles, for the loss of decency, and the debasement of our Constitution and country.
No, I am not allowed to leave a verbal comment on your switchboard. I can only communicate with you by…who-knows-how? You cannot see my face or other faces, nor listen to these comments, nor hear my cries, nor wipe away my tears. Shame, shame!