John Zukoski, Pleasanton
Please help me understand how you can lock down 90% of California's brick-and-mortar economy due to COVID-19 concerns, while simultaneously dining in close distance indoors without masks in the very restaurant that you are shutting down.
How can you destroy so much of what's been built up in our great state by instituting ham-fisted regulations and hypocritically violating the very regulations that you say are critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19? Your actions imply that social distancing, PPE, and ventilation are not truly effective at preventing COVID-19 and that we all have nothing to worry about so long as we are in relatively good health.
Your actions deserve a response to the public. I believe that you have a moral and ethical obligation to justify your actions and state your honest opinion about COVID-19