Cate Sarraille, Livermore
The Alameda County Board of Education elects its trustees by geographic district to ensure the board has balanced representation and that each area has an advocate who understands the needs of the community in which he/she lives. Voter registration is a method of ensuring candidates live in the area they represent. Government Code 34882 clearly states that office holders must reside in the district they represent. Trustee Cerrato lives in Willamina, Oregon. She owns and operates AJ Organics.
On August 13, 2020 she posted the following information on her website.
“This picturesque 40-acre farm is owned and operated by two middle-aged newlyweds determined to start a new life dedicated to producing quality organic food products. The farm is uniquely positioned where it gets moisture from the Oregon coast and the famous sun of the Willamette Valley.”
Voters in Area 7 believe she lives in Pleasanton. How do you think people will react when they find out she moved out of state? Deceived? Betrayed? When she moved to Oregon without resigning, she subverted the intent of the law and the will of the people. What do you think local board members and local superintendents will think of the decisions you have made? What will voters in Alameda County think of your role in her deception?
Trustee Cerrato can't effectively represent Area 7 when she lives in Oregon. Conditions have changed rapidly over the last 18 months. COVID-19 infections have daily impacts on students and educators. How can she monitor the teaching and learning conditions in our schools when she lives in a remote and distant rural area? How can she advocate for us on the county, state and federal level when she lives over 600 miles away?
You were elected by the voters of Alameda County. It is up to you to help Trustee Cerrato acknowledge the mistake she has made and resign her position so someone who lives in Area 7 can be appointed to the board. Allowing her to wait until the November 2022 election is not an option.
I am asking, yet again, that this question be placed on the public agenda as an agenda item for the Sept. 24, Alameda County Board meeting. Voters have the right to know.