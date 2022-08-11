Rich Buckley, Livermore

My friend is a preeminent mainstream plasma physicist. I love sharing insights on the subject of plasma energy with him. He always listens. This video  https://tinyurl.com/y5vrj4tp   or    https://rumble.com/v1eoqxh-michael-jaco-with-penny-and-patty-greer-incredible-science-crop-circle-plas.html?