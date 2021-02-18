Betty Maranville, Livermore
I have been a Livermore resident since 1962, and I am very upset about the plans for the old Lucky Store lot downtown.
Building more housing in an area that cries out for open space is a terrible mistake. You will be turning what could be a lovely, inviting park area into a congested space, dark and dismal. The planned affordable housing belongs further away, north of Railroad Avenue.
Livermore City Council, please reconsider the downtown plan. Join the many of us who were looking forward to a large, open-space park.