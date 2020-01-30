In a point-by-point criticism of a Central Park Plan flyer, the city is claiming that its own plan has .95 more acres of public open space than the Central Park Plan. Never mind that the city does not dispute the flyer's assertion that the city has a "1.1-acre park and residential yard counted as open space." Actually, the Central Park Plan has 3.08 acres of continuous park from the Bankhead Park Plaza to L Street. As the city uses the term “open space,” it includes paths and landscaping around walkways, and residential yards around the four condo buildings. Open space is not the same as a park.
Everyone knows what a park is. People enjoy Livermore's parks with their children, human and non-human. A park is a place for play, walking, cycling, trail riding, relaxation, education, or entertainment. In Livermore, we probably have between 25 and 30 parks, depending on how you count, from Livermorium Plaza at the flagpole to Sycamore Grove Park.
But why would we deliberately want to build yet another park right downtown? A large activated park downtown has unique potential as a regional attraction, as well as a local draw. An activated park could feature rotating art or science installations that Quest, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, or others might consider. Imagine laser shows, native and unusual plantings that attract butterflies or songbirds. Imagine a wandering garden like the re-purposed railway bridge in New York City - the famous High Line.
A large activated central park in Livermore could be a spectacular addition to our downtown space. Livermore voters can choose it in November. And to have the opportunity for that choice in November, vote “No” on Measure P this March.