Sarah Palmer, Livermore
I want to extend my gratitude to The Independent. It is one of my main sources for keeping up with our community and a great place to find out about the diverse views of our neighbors without the potential rancor that might stifle face-to-face dialogue. While I don’t always agree with the editorials, they are always thoughtfully presented. What I really look forward to every week are the MAILBOX letters-to-the editor.
I am one of those people who talks to their paper: “What?” “You’re kidding!” “How could you?” And “Right on!” Without this venue, I could easily dwell in my bubble of like-minded folk and be shocked and surprised when the reality of other points of view or actions present themselves, sometimes quite forcefully. It is fascinating to discover that my beliefs (however perfect they may be) are not held by everyone! So, thank you for sometimes opening my eyes, and giving all of us, of whatever political persuasion, a safe space and fortunate opportunity to express ourselves.