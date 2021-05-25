Estelle Miller, Livermore
Assembly Bill 1512 and Senate Bill 799 seek to stop the Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area from use by Jeeps, 4x4s and UTVs.
If you own one of these recreational vehicles and enjoy seeing nature using them, these bills would eliminate any chance of having this opportunity in the Bay Area. Oppose these bills.
The Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA) General Plan for the expansion area allows one-third of the 3,100 acres to be a buffer zone dedicated to conservation and restoration, in which there would be no motorized travel. The remaining part of the expansion area would be an off-road experience for four-wheel driving and backcountry camping.
An off-road experience doesn't mean you just go out and drive wherever you please. Off-road driving takes place on designated dirt roads, trails or in special off-highway vehicle (OHV) areas. It is an enjoyable form of recreation for all ages and families. It would be fun to explore the hills in this area in a park specifically dedicated and planned for such use.
Carnegie SVRA is to be commended for having the foresight to buy the Alameda-Tesla Expansion Area for OHV recreational use using OHV funds. There is no place in the Bay Area for this kind of off-road nature experience for those of us who enjoy Jeeps, 4x4s and UTVs.
Oppose this legislation by contacting your State Legislator or the Bills' authors, AB1512 Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan or SB799 Senator Steven Glazer.