David Ott, Pleasanton
Call or write to your California Assembly Member to voice your opposition to AB2223. This immoral bill will prevent the civil or criminal investigation of the murder of a baby up to the age of 28 days. I know what you are thinking; how could this be true in our state? All you need to do is to read the bill. A baby that is born in the United States is due all the protection that is granted to all citizens. This bill unjustly protects parents from negligence in the death of their baby and denies the rights that should be granted to the baby. This bill is unjust and immoral. Please do the right thing and encourage your California state leaders to vote NO on AB2223.