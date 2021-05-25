Merlin Newton, Sr., Livermore
I have been a Livermore resident and I'm opposed to the Eden housing revision for several reasons. As a Livermore resident for 37 years, I have witnessed various changes to Livermore’s downtown. The changes have been well thought-out and involved the community’s input to enhance the downtown experience for all to enjoy. The new downtown plan and Eden Housing were another step in the right direction.
However, with the most recent proposed changes to the Eden Housing plan, it’s a step in the wrong direction. I support relocating the Eden Housing across the street to Railroad Ave to provide additional affordable housing, but we don't have to destroy our small downtown charm and character by excessive building, reducing open green space, and creating parking and traffic congestion.
Lastly, I also find it very troubling that teachers, police officers and firefighters are no longer included in the affordable housing plans.