As a resident for over 40 years, I am baffled by the opposition to the solar projects in unincorporated Livermore. This area is not zoned as open space. It is not public space. The properties can be used for limited purposes, so why not generate some much-needed revenue for the county while also powering 25,000 homes and businesses with a clean-energy source?
The argument that the county should place all solar on rooftops is absurd. There are not enough rooftops in the area to efficiently and cost-effectively generate this much power. I like what the Aramis executive said about how they site their solar projects with minimal disruption to the land and surrounding area. The county is studying their proposal and must follow strict guidelines.
It’s not up to a few neighbors to make up new rules.
I support moving this project forward with the enhancements it will bring to the area.