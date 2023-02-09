J.J. Olson, Livermore
J.J. Olson, Livermore
I am writing this to express my extreme opposition to the Tiny Home community being proposed at Asbury Methodist Church.
The church has communicated that it is my responsibility as someone with means to give back to those who don’t have as much. An interesting message that has been delivered by those who will pay no personal price for the outcome of this decision. They will not be afraid at night; their family’s safety will not be at risk. Their life will not change forever.
The church has also said, “We are still very early in the process but want to assure our neighbors that you will be heard and listened to as we study this proposal.” Then when the long-awaited meeting finally arrives, it turns into a one-sided presentation on the greatness of their project, and we were not allowed to have an open dialog or ask questions. They claimed an opportunity to write questions down and they would respond. With the limited amount of time provided for questions most went unanswered. They suggested we could email our questions. Questions sent, no response.
Most Firm Foundations communities are not in the middle of residential areas. There are Tiny Home communities in larger cities close to schools that have the community pleading for them to be shut down.
In the article in the Independent the church states “house first, then we can deal with all the mental health crisis and health crisis and disabilities.”
That is a powerful statement. Who will live with the behaviors associated with “dealing with the mental and health crisis?” It is my understanding that the Tiny Homes model does not have a requirement for drug or alcohol treatment. Who will be dealing with the behaviors of those who choose the journey of going through rehab or not going through rehab? The answers to all these questions are (important to) the surrounding community and neighbors.
This community is planned within 30 feet from my backdoor, a place where we will be dealing with the mental health issues, and a local drug and alcohol facility (of sorts) without treatment required!
So, for all of you who think I am a NIMBY, I say look into your heart and ask would you be willing to risk the physical, emotional, and financial safety of your family so this project can proceed. I think most would say no.
