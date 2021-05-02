Thomas Soules, Livermore
My opinion and an opinion shared by everyone I have discussed this with is that the residential buildings presently under construction on the Groth Brother's site have already significantly impacted the character of downtown. The Eden housing residential buildings being planned for the Lucky site downtown across L street will finish it, completely destroying the character of Livermore.
Downtown will no longer be a place that attracts folks to visit and stroll around and go to restaurants, cinemas or the Bankhead, but will be dominated by these large buildings and the accompanying traffic and parking problems not unlike some other big cities.
There must be a solution. City council members have told me they respect their agreement to provide low income housing on this site. Surely the spirit of that agreement is to provide low income housing - as much and as quickly as possible, not that it has to be on that site.
How about subsidizing rent in the Legacy apartments on the Groth Brothers site right across the street? These buildings are already being built and could provide housing for lower income folks quickly.
There may be other alternatives as well, such as, more housing on Pacifica Avenue, building north of Railroad Avenue, housing on near vacant lots on Chestnut, housing on a portion of Robertson Park, etc. All these options come with costs and other issues. However, the cost incurred by building these large residential buildings proposed by Eden housing on the Lucky site downtown is immeasurable. It will destroy the Livermore we know and love for decades, possibly forever.