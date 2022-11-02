Ann Giannini, Livermore
Don’t you wonder why anyone could vote ever again for former Mayor John Marchand? It is obvious he is crooked as a dog’s hind leg. Truly his decisions, along with his cronies’ have proven it.
If unleashed again, he will run in circles, howling and licking the developers and others to throw him a bone. Of course, they will gleefully comply. The stench he left behind is still in the air.
Beware! He bites at the ankles of the citizens who don’t support him as being Trump supporters. What an insult to all those who actually support him. . We must realize some creatures respect nobody.
