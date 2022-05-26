Owen Brovont, Livermore
In this age, we are coming to grips with what we are and what we are capable of becoming — in both directions! As part of that process, we’re attempting to manufacture and substitute theoretical creations for hardcore, physical realities. It is a process that contradicts any claim of material certainty for these mental creations.
For example, how does psychology trump biology? (52 genders, really?) It’s outlandish and antiscientific to make such assertions that mental images and wishful thinking, accompanied by clever oral representations, can be interpreted as having an actuality superior to that of the material, naturally occurring, physical reality that we can see and touch. The products of such mental gymnastics are driven by surreptitious purposes and are offered clothed in pseudo-scientific sounding jargon that appeals to the ignorant and the contemporary ideologically educated university graduates who apparently prefer wishful thinking to reality.
A special technique is employed by the inventors and purveyors of these ideas by using neologistic euphemisms to clothe their ideas in nice sounding words and phrases to disguise the actual meaning of the ideas they are preaching. Mark Twain said, “It's easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled." No doubt that today Mark Twain would still feel justified in applying that observation to modern Western culture!
Ayn Rand sagely observes that, “We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission, which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force.” She also provided a warning: “We can evade reality, but we cannot evade the consequences of evading reality.” Another way of saying that is “the future often reaps the rewards of the stupidity of the past!” Your past is where you were, not where you are! Today creates tomorrow. What is done today, someone will likely have to pay for tomorrow. History is history; it is what happened, not what is happening. It is interesting and educationally useful.
Criticizing history is like condemning smoke; it drifts away because it lacks a lasting substance. The value of history lies in informing the present of both the achievements and mistakes made in the past; condemning it on contemporary moral grounds is a tool for fools, for like smoke, it lacks material substance.